Obituary: Crane, Teresa Marsee

Teresa Marsee Crane
Teresa Marsee Crane(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Teresa Marsee Crane, 58, of Marietta passed away at 2:26 pm, Sunday, July 2, 2023, at University Hospital in Cleveland.

She was born January 2, 1965, in Marietta a daughter of Williard Lee Marsee, Sr. and Ruth Ann Brown Marsee.  She was an excellent homemaker and beloved mother.

Teresa married Phillip Crane who preceded her in death.  She is survived by her son Dwight Crane (fiancé,  Mountain Smith) of Chaucey, OH, siblings:  Winona Marsee  of Marietta,  Willard Marsee, Jr. of Marietta, Veronica (Roger) Clark of Warner, OH, Catherine Hasley of Marietta, James (Debbie) Marsee of Kingston, OH, Dorothy (Lee) Dunn of Marietta and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

In addition of her parents and husband, her nephew Matthew Dunn preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (July 7) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Waterford Cemetery. 

Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fluted point
An Ohio University Masters student makes the discovery of a lifetime
The Jackson County woman was allegedly carrying a loaded .380 caliber handgun at West Virginia...
Jackson County woman stopped with firearm at Yeager Airport
Bob Huggins appears in Pittsburgh Municipal Court on July 3, 2023.
Bob Huggins appears in court for DUI charge
Car prices expected to drop with oversupply of vehicles
Car prices expected to drop with oversupply of vehicles
Fourth of July carnival returns to City Park
Fourth of July carnival returns to City Park

Latest News

Robert Lester Anderson
Obituary: Anderson, Robert Lester
Merwin Eugene Griffin
Obituary: Griffin, Merwin Eugene
Obituary: Meadows, John Alan
Obituary: Myers, Tommy Eugene