Obituary: Crane, Teresa Marsee

Teresa Marsee Crane, 58, of Marietta passed away at 2:26 pm, Sunday, July 2, 2023, at University Hospital in Cleveland.

She was born January 2, 1965, in Marietta a daughter of Williard Lee Marsee, Sr. and Ruth Ann Brown Marsee. She was an excellent homemaker and beloved mother.

Teresa married Phillip Crane who preceded her in death. She is survived by her son Dwight Crane (fiancé, Mountain Smith) of Chaucey, OH, siblings: Winona Marsee of Marietta, Willard Marsee, Jr. of Marietta, Veronica (Roger) Clark of Warner, OH, Catherine Hasley of Marietta, James (Debbie) Marsee of Kingston, OH, Dorothy (Lee) Dunn of Marietta and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

In addition of her parents and husband, her nephew Matthew Dunn preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (July 7) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Waterford Cemetery.

Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

