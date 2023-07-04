Obituary: Davis, Joseph M.

Joseph M. Davis also affectionately known to his friends as Xander Gryphon, 38 of Parkersburg passed away June 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh.

He was born in Parkersburg on February 8, 1985, the son of the late Jerry A. and Helen A. Green Davis.

He had been employed for several years at Kroger on 7th street and had been employed for the past 2 years at the North End Market. He attended Criss Elemantary, Hamilton Junior High and Parkersburg High School. Growing up he loved swimming in the summer time and Pokemon cards. He enjoyed music, good food, writing in his journal and loved game nights with his friends.

He is survived by his partner, John Boyles of Parkersburg and his sisters, Kathy Plant and Karla Rinard and his nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved dog “Lexi”.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 to 5:45 at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with a time of sharing and remembering at 5:45.In lieu of flowers donations may be made at https://everloved.com/life-of/joseph-davis-parkersburg-wv/

Online condolences may be sent to www.leavittfuneralhome.com

