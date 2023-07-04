Obituary: Dunn, Jeffrey

Jeffrey Dunn 72, of New Matamoras, OH., passed away Friday, June 30, 2023, at Akron General Hospital. He was born March 23, 1951, in Marietta, OH., to the late Roger H. and Wanda W. Holland Dunn. Jeff retired from Carpenters Local # 356 and was a past master and 35-year member of Matamoras Lodge # 374 F. & A.M., a member of Moose Lodge #931 and he also enjoyed fishing and hunting. He is survived by his wife Jennifer Dunn; son, Chad Dunn of Boston, MA., daughter, Michele Hamilton (Aaron) of Newport, OH., step-daughter, Kristin Hoff (Kent) of Williamstown, WV., grandchildren, Cooper Hamilton, Evan Dunn, Carson Dunn, Barrett “Wilbur” Hoff, and Maelynn Hoff and several brother and sister-in-laws. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife Linda. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike Street, Marietta, OH., with burial to follow at Matamoras Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 2-8 PM at the funeral home with a masonic service at 8 PM. Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com

