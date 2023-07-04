Obituary: Fortney, Kenny Lee

Kenny Lee Fortney, 69, of Barlow, Ohio passed away early Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Marietta Memorial Hospital surrounded by family.

He was born May 17, 1954 in Washington County, Ohio, a son of the late Kenneth “Tink” and Betty Fortney. He retired from Elkem Metals after over 30 years of service. Kenny enjoyed golfing, dancing, playing cards, gardening, canning, and spending time with his grandson. He was a man of many friends and family who brought a smile to those around him and gave nicknames to any who knew him well.

Despite his battle with serious illness, Kenny enjoyed a jolly birthday celebration in May with family and just days before his passing he spent the evening playing poker and enjoying laughs with loved ones.

He is survived by three children Joshua, Leilani, and Cassandra Fortney, his sister, Kathy Barnhart, three grandchildren Luke Fortney, Paige Bird, Hunter Lutz, and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents Kenny was preceded in death by his brother Barry Fortney and son Nicholas Fortney.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at the Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. Visitation will be for 2 hours prior to services on Thursday.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at the Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. Visitation will be for 2 hours prior to services on Thursday.

