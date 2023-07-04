Obituary: Griffin, Merwin Eugene

Merwin Eugene Griffin
Merwin Eugene Griffin(None)
Merwin Eugene Griffin, 76, of New Matamoras passed away peacefully at Marietta Memorial Hospital on Monday, July 3, 2023.

Merwin was born in Marietta, OH on May 13, 1947, the son of Howard and Donnalene Holland Griffin.

Merwin retired from Bayer Corporation in New Martinsville, WV as an electrical draftsman. He enjoyed working on cars and camping with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Karla of 45 years; daughter, Adrienne (Glenn) Forni; a granddaughter, Audra Forni who was the joy of his life; son, Derek Griffin all of New Matamoras, OH and a brother Garen (Theresa) Griffin of Newport, OH.

Hadley Funeral Home in New Matamoras is in charge of the arrangements. Upon his request, there will be no services.

Online condolences may be made at hadleyfh.com.

