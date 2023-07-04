Obituary: Grogg, Christina Ann

Christina Ann Grogg
Christina Ann Grogg(None)
Christina Ann Grogg, 43, of Parkersburg, passed away peacefully in the arms of the Lord with her family by her side on Friday, June 30, 2023 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born September 3, 1979, in Parkersburg, a daughter of Pamela S. Kimble of Parkersburg.

Christina enjoyed playing bingo, cards and watching her niece, Laiken cheer.

In addition to her mother, Christina is survived by her sister, Jennifer Byers (Jimmy) of Parkersburg; brother, Alex Kimble of Parkersburg; uncle, Larry Michael Grogg of Parkersburg; close companion, Alan Nichols of Parkersburg; her niece, her little angel, Laiken Marie Byers; many cousins, aunts and uncles; and her baby girl, puppy, Sophie.

Waiting to welcome her into Heaven are her grandmother, Anna Grogg; aunt and uncle, Tom and Nancy McIntyre; great-grandmother, Marie McIntyre; and her pet dog, Daisy.

The family would like to thank the Wood County Davita Dialysis for their expert care.

There will be no visitation or services. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St. Parkersburg is honored to serve the Grogg family.

