Obituary: McConaha, Austin G.

Austin G. McConaha, 27, of Belpre, OH passed away Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Washington County, OH following an automobile accident.

He was born July 28, 1995 in Marietta, OH. He is the son of Pamela McConaha Wilday and her husband Brian of Eldred, PA and David Riley and his wife Jessica of Waterford, OH.

Austin graduated from Carlisle High School, Carlisle, PA where he played football. He was a truck driver for Skyline Transport in the oil field and enjoyed playing the guitar, fishing, and loved dirt track racing and NASCAR.

In addition to his parents, Austin is survived by three sisters, Jessi Wilday of Eldred, PA, Lexie Riley of Waterford, OH and Kristina Wilday of Baltimore, MD; four brothers, Quentin Riley of Waterford, OH, Robert Wilday of Jamestown, NY, Gavin Brooker and Cadon Riley both of Waterford, OH; maternal grandparents, Rodney and Brenda Wheeler of Marietta, OH; paternal grandparents, Robert and Sylvia Wilday of Eldred, PA.

Austin was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Randy and Becky McConaha and paternal grandparents, Jim and Linda Riley.

Memorial services will be held 7:00 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre with Pastor David Carrico officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be from 2:00 pm -4:00 pm and 5:00 pm -7:00 pm Wednesday at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the McConaha family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.