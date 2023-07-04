Obituary: Norman, Sampson “Sam” Elliott

Sampson “Sam” Elliott Norman, 62, of Vienna, passed away on June 27, 2023, at his residence with his family by his side and compassionate care of Amedisys. Sampson was born March 16, 1961, to Franklin L. Norman Jr. and Margaret I. Caplinger in Parkersburg, WV.

He is survived by his daughters, Startina S. Norman of East Liverpool, OH, Heather D. “Norman” Brown (Roy) of Vienna, WV, step-daughter, Amanda Brundage (Matthew Carpenter) of Washington, WV, adopted daughter, Tiffany R. “Norman” Radabaugh, and daughter, Samantha D. Norman of Barboursville, WV, sister, Brenda Channell of Vienna, WV. Grandchildren, Lindymay Duke, John Duke, Jadon Carpenter, Landyn Carpenter, Shaylynn Carpenter and many other grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

He loved camping, fishing, hunting, bowling, and spending time with family and friends. He loved to joke around all the time. “He was the life of the party.” He worked on vehicles and taught his children how to work on vehicles. He loved his children, family, friends and also his pet “Dakota.”In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by first wife, Starlene “Fox” Norman, Benny Norman (brother), Jordan T. Norman (son), Franklin Norman (grandfather), Pattie Norman (sister), Mylynn T. Carpenter (grandchild/angel), and many other family members.

He was a member of Emerson Lanes as a janitor but also on a bowling league. He loved his family, friends, dog, “Dakota,” and his truck was his pride and joy.

It was his final wishes to be cremated and not have a funeral service, so there is a private celebration of his life between his family and friends held at a later date, stay tuned. Donations can be sent to Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society at 414 Seventh St. Parkersburg, WV 26101. Can be made over the phone with debit card or bring in money to Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.