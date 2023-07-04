Ohio legislature passes budget bill

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ohio lawmakers have passed the legislation that will determine the state’s budget for the next two years.

The $191 billion budget passed by both houses Friday includes changes to the state income tax that set flat tax rates in two brackets.

It also includes a variety of measures related to education, including investing $16 billion in primary and secondary education and establishing a universal voucher program for school choice. The budget also includes over $286 million in investments in early childhood education and $30 million to improve childcare infrastructure.

The budget includes bills that make dramatic changes both to public education and higher education that were previously introduced but failed to pass both houses on their own.

Measures included from SB 1 will give the Governor more power over the Department of Education, renaming the department the Department of Education and Workforce and placing a governor-selected Director of Education and Workforce at its head.

SB 83, also included in the budget, makes sweeping changes to Ohio’s higher education laws. It requires public universities to affirm their devotion to “intellectual diversity” in the classroom and by bringing speakers with diverse viewpoints to campus. It also prohibits mandatory Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion training at public universities.

