Ravenswood sees progress on upcoming developments

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - We last gave you updates that were coming to the marina in Ravenswood that people would be able to rent out to put their boats.

Now Ravenswood mayor josh miller says they are hoping to add more docks due to the popularity of the new existing docks. The city also got approval for their design and budget for a walkable bridge that will connect Washington riverfront park and downtown Ravenswood. Mayor miller says he is excited and ready for the new additions to elevate Ravenswood.

They have also added new camping spots that will accommodate your day-to-day camping needs with tents, water, electricity and more.

Mayor Miller sees a bright future coming together for Ravenswood but knows that piece by piece it will take time.

This river tourism is a huge deal using these waterways to our advantage but talking about these different projects. I know I tell you they are separate but I look at them as puzzle pieces but these pieces as they get completed will complete the project. That’s the big picture one big project broken into smaller ones,” Miller said.

Currently in the works they are bringing a new steakhouse to the area and have many other exciting developments coming to the area.

As we continue to learn more about the new developments coming to Ravenswood we will update you.

