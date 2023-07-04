Rick Haught reflects on coaching career with Ritchie County Rebels

ELLENBORO, W.Va. (WTAP) -

After 19 years of coaching the middle school football team, followed by five years of coaching the high school football team, Head Coach Rick Haught announced his retirement from coaching the Rebels this past year.

For the last five years, Coach Haught has coached the varsity football team, varsity boy’s basketball team as well as the track & field team at Ritchie County.

Haught will still be coaching the track & field team this year, but he has stepped away from the football and basketball programs.

Coach Haught loved his time leading the Rebels teams and helping that 2021 team win the Class A State Championship.

