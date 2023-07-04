Rick Haught reflects on coaching career with Ritchie County Rebels

Rick Haught Retirement
Rick Haught Retirement(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLENBORO, W.Va. (WTAP) -

After 19 years of coaching the middle school football team, followed by five years of coaching the high school football team, Head Coach Rick Haught announced his retirement from coaching the Rebels this past year.

For the last five years, Coach Haught has coached the varsity football team, varsity boy’s basketball team as well as the track & field team at Ritchie County.

Haught will still be coaching the track & field team this year, but he has stepped away from the football and basketball programs.

Coach Haught loved his time leading the Rebels teams and helping that 2021 team win the Class A State Championship.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fluted point
An Ohio University Masters student makes the discovery of a lifetime
The Jackson County woman was allegedly carrying a loaded .380 caliber handgun at West Virginia...
Jackson County woman stopped with firearm at Yeager Airport
Bob Huggins appears in Pittsburgh Municipal Court on July 3, 2023.
Bob Huggins appears in court for DUI charge
Car prices expected to drop with oversupply of vehicles
Car prices expected to drop with oversupply of vehicles
Fourth of July carnival returns to City Park
Fourth of July carnival returns to City Park

Latest News

Bob Huggins appears in Pittsburgh Municipal Court on July 3, 2023.
Bob Huggins appears in court for DUI charge
TTA: Turner Garretson
The Toss Around: Turner Garretson
Owen Heslop national golfing tournament
Owen Heslop reflects on National Golf Tournament
The American Flat Track series is returning to the West Virginia Motor Speedway.
American Flat Track motorcycle racing returns to West Virginia Motor Speedway