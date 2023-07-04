Safety tips for using fireworks and sparklers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the 4th of July comes fireworks and, with that, comes some responsibility. The Ohio Department of Commerce has some tips on how to stay safe.

According to a press release, there were 11,500 treated injuries that fireworks were involved with in 2021 in the U.S. Nearly half of all fireworks injuries are to bystanders.

The Ohio Department of Commerce suggests carefully reading and following label directions. Also make sure you’re educated on the hazards of each type of device you’re using.

When it comes to sprinklers, the department suggests lighting one at a time and holding it away from your body. Also make sure you immediately put sparkler wires in water to avoid injury since they remain hot for a few minutes after going out. Sparklers also shouldn’t be used by anyone younger than 12.

