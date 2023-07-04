VFW hosts cookout for veterans and community

VFW Plaque
VFW Plaque(Sam Gottfried)
By Sam Gottfried
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today marks the 247th anniversary of the United States independence. Today is a day to look back on those who have fought for our freedom and share those moments with our loved ones. The VFW Blennerhassett Post 1212, hosted a cookout for the same reasons. The VFW works to support veterans who have traveled to foreign wars. Part of this involves many social events held for everyone to converse and learn about others’ experiences.

For Independence Day, the VFW is holding a cookout for the community and veterans to gather and celebrate the holiday. There are games, free drinks and food, but most importantly, conversation and fellowship with everyone in attendance.

VFW State Inspector and Korean War veteran, David George, spoke about what the 4th of July means to him and other veterans, “It represents the sacrifice that the men and women in our country made to support our freedom. As a member of the veterans of foreign wars... Our goal is to support our veterans and their families. So it’s a pretty important day for us.”

George and Post Commander, Daniel Close, encourage all veterans who served overseas to come by the VFW and connect with others who have similar experiences.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fluted point
An Ohio University Masters student makes the discovery of a lifetime
The Jackson County woman was allegedly carrying a loaded .380 caliber handgun at West Virginia...
Jackson County woman stopped with firearm at Yeager Airport
Bob Huggins appears in Pittsburgh Municipal Court on July 3, 2023.
Bob Huggins appears in court for DUI charge
Car prices expected to drop with oversupply of vehicles
Car prices expected to drop with oversupply of vehicles
Fourth of July carnival returns to City Park
Fourth of July carnival returns to City Park

Latest News

Rick Haught retirement Reflection
Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire on North Hickory Street.
Crews battle structure fire in Parkersburg
VFW helps support a veteran in a time of need
Sheetz offers $1.776 gas for July 4th in much of the region