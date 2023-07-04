VFW hosts cookout for veterans and community

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today marks the 247th anniversary of the United States independence. Today is a day to look back on those who have fought for our freedom and share those moments with our loved ones. The VFW Blennerhassett Post 1212, hosted a cookout for the same reasons. The VFW works to support veterans who have traveled to foreign wars. Part of this involves many social events held for everyone to converse and learn about others’ experiences.

For Independence Day, the VFW is holding a cookout for the community and veterans to gather and celebrate the holiday. There are games, free drinks and food, but most importantly, conversation and fellowship with everyone in attendance.

VFW State Inspector and Korean War veteran, David George, spoke about what the 4th of July means to him and other veterans, “It represents the sacrifice that the men and women in our country made to support our freedom. As a member of the veterans of foreign wars... Our goal is to support our veterans and their families. So it’s a pretty important day for us.”

George and Post Commander, Daniel Close, encourage all veterans who served overseas to come by the VFW and connect with others who have similar experiences.

