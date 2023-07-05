Artsbridge brings classic country to City Park

Published: Jul. 5, 2023
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Artsbridges Summer Music Series in the Parkersburg City Park goes on its seventh week of concerts. On Thursday, July 6 from 7:00-8:00 p.m., Artsbridge will be hosting local artists that will be performing as cover artists. The group is named “Country Best in Class” with artists Sherry Wilson Braid as Patsy Cline, Reinnie Leavitt as Loretta Lynn, Tim Wilson as Conway Twitty, and Dave Roberts as Johnny Cash. This free concert will be held at the bandshell at City Park with those who attend encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to sit on in the.

2023 marks the 21st year that Artsbridge has put on the Summer Music Series, and their goal for so many years is simple, to give back to the community.

“It was something to give back to the community and a way to support Artsbridge, local artists, and businesses alike,” said Lyndsay Dennis, executive director for Artsbridge.

“They know every year that this is something they can look forward to in the summer. Put it on their calendar so they know Artsbridge is going to come through we’re going to be there for you and put on a great show,” said Dennis on why she thinks the Summer Music Series has been so successful for so long.

Artsbridge thanks everyone who has been supporting them and attending the Summer Music Series over the years and thanks CFI Engineering for sponsoring the event this week. They encourage everyone to come out this Thursday to have some fun, relax, and share a memory with others.

