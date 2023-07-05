Boxer Antwun Echols, known as ‘Kid Dynamite,’ dies in Iowa at age 51

FILE - North American Boxing Federation super middleweight champion Antwun Echols is hoisted...
FILE - North American Boxing Federation super middleweight champion Antwun Echols is hoisted after defeating Richard Grant during the third round Saturday, Aug. 3, 2002, in Phoenix. Echols, who twice lost to Bernard Hopkins in title fights, has died in Iowa. Echols, known as “Kid Dynamite” because of his powerful punch, died Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Davenport, his former trainer, Leonard Overstreet Sr., told the Quad-City Times. He was 52.(DARRYL WEBB | AP Photo/Darryl Webb, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Antwun Echols, a boxer who twice lost to Bernard Hopkins in title fights, has died in Iowa. He was 51.

Echols, known as “Kid Dynamite” because of his powerful punch, died Sunday in Davenport of complications from diabetes, according to his daughter, Antwunette Echols.

Echols was born in Memphis, Tennessee, on Dec. 4, 1971, and later moved to Iowa, where he got his boxing training.

He fought Hopkins twice for the International Boxing Federation middleweight title, with Hopkins winning by unanimous decision in 1999 and by technical knockout a year later. In 2003, Echols lost by unanimous decision to Anthony Mundine for the vacant WBA super middleweight title.

He finished with a 32-22-4 record, though many of those losses were at the end of his career. The Quad-City Times said Echols was 22-1-1 when he first faced Hopkins.

Davenport Boxing Club operator Patrick Pena said Echols had been planning to open his own gym.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire on North Hickory Street.
Crews battle structure fire in Parkersburg
Car prices expected to drop with oversupply of vehicles
Car prices expected to drop with oversupply of vehicles
Joseph M. Davis
Obituary: Davis, Joseph M.
Austin G. McConaha
Obituary: McConaha, Austin G.
Sheetz offers $1.776 gas for July 4th in much of the region
Sheetz offers $1.776 gas for July 4th in much of the region

Latest News

City Park carnival opens hours early for the Fourth of July
Navy veteran uses BBQ competitions as an outlet
GRAPHIC: The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said it is investigating the use-of-force incident.
GRAPHIC: Woman recording police pushed down
A two-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Juliana Street and 8th Street around...
Crews respond to two vehicle accident in Downtown Parkersburg