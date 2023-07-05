Crews respond to two vehicle accident in Downtown Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A two-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Juliana Street and 8th Street around 9:50 a.m. Wednesday morning.

8th Street and Juliana Street were down to two lanes while crews responded, but all lanes of travel have since been reopened.

According to officials at the scene, a Subaru was traveling west on 8th Street.

A garage truck was going north in the left lane of Juliana Street and proceeded to make a left turn.

Officials at the scene said it appears the Subaru attempted to make a yellow light and didn’t see the truck making the turn.

The vehicles collided, spinning the Subaru around and breaking the rear axil.

According to dispatch, Camden Clark Ambulance Services responded. One ambulance went to the hospital, but no other information is available at this time.

