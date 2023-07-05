Former OVU students still requesting transcripts after on year of closure

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to the Ohio Valley University advocacy group, Roughly three hundred former students have reached out requesting their transcripts.

And of those requests, the advocacy group says around 50 have received their transcripts. Of those 50, some are not getting all of their documents. Some of the forms have incorrect information.

Ohio Valley University 2018 graduate, Kate Davis said she is beginning to see former students from even decades before the school’s closure reach out to request their transcripts.

“I will tell you, every single day, I will get a message from somebody who is like, ‘Hey, can you do anything? I’m still trying to get into a school. I’m a little bit older but I’m wanting to go back to school.’ We’ve had requests that have come everywhere from graduating in the 80′s, all the way up to what would have graduated in 2022,” Davis said.

The OVU Trust is looking to find a college to take on the responsibilities of the documents. At this time, there is no knowledge if there is a college.

“I know all of us graduates would really like to see our transcripts go to another school and kind of finish this once and for all,” Davis said. “And we would think that the Trust would really want the same thing.”

Davis said the OVU Trust — who are handling the documents — say those who have sent in requests incorrectly are not receiving their requests. According to Davis there is a high volume for requests at this time.

We have tried to contact the trust with no response.

If you would like to request your transcript, you can mail your request the address below:

Ohio Valley University Wind Up Trust

c/o Sheehan & Associates, PLLC

1 Community St., Suite 200

Wheeling, West Virginia 26003

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.