Four vehicle crash holds up traffic on the Belpre bridge

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A four vehicle crash held up traffic on the Belpre bridge Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, one driver had apparent minor injuries.

Two cars were towed away.

The incident appeared to be caused by stop and go traffic.

It happened on the Ohio-bound side of the bridge.

Officials were called to the scene at 4:37pm.

All information above was provided by local law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.