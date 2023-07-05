Keeping pets safe when traveling in warm temperatures

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As temperatures rise it’s important to keep your pets in mind if you are traveling with them.

There was one incident Wednesday where a dog was left in a car with the windows down slightly, and the temperature inside the car reached almost 120 degrees.

Fortunately the dog was fine but Humane Officers Fredley Tynan with HSOV and Dan Hendrickson with HSOP want to make sure you know how to keep your pets stay safe.

“The best thing to do is leave your pets at home. If you take a dog into the vehicle with you, and if you have to run inside a store real quick; leave your car running,” said Tynan.

“Leaving your car running with you not being in it and the air on is about your only option. It’s not a safe one as a car can stall out, can die, or the air could quit working,” said Hendrickson.

Tynan and Hendrickson both agree that the best option is to keep your pets at home.

They also suggest to keep some water on hand if you have to take them somewhere.

