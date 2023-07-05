Marietta ESports team wraps up first season of varsity status

Marietta College ESports
Marietta College ESports(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Back in 2018, Marietta College introduced their new ESports club and now four years later, the team was promoted to varsity status in 2022.

After wrapping up their first full year of varsity activities, the ESports team is excited to continue building the program and improving their game.

The program offers seven different teams that include Valorant, Fortnite, League of Legends, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Overwatch 2, Rocket League and Rainbow Six Siege.

The Valorant team went as far as division championships in the National Association of Collegiate ESports this past year.

Since the program is now varsity level, they offer scholarships, accept walk-on athletes and follow the guidelines set for college athletes.

