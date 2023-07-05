Marietta Noon Rotary donates to food pantries

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – The Rotary Club of Marietta, District 6690, noon chapter presented donations to local food pantries during the last meeting of the fiscal year.

Marietta Noon Rotary donated a total of $10,100 to 11 food pantries.

Representatives of each food pantry were invited to attend the meeting on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

The $10,100 donation was awarded based on each pantry’s proportionate impact. The food pantries were grouped into four categories based on the number of families served annually, with two category A pantries serving 52% of households and two category B pantries serving 20%, according to a statement from Marietta Noon Rotary.

The following organizations received a donation from Marietta Noon Rotary:

The Greater Marietta Community Food Pantry received a gift of $2,000.

The Gospel Mission Food Pantry received a gift of $2,000.

The Tri-County Food Pantry received a gift of $1,000.

The Newport Community Food Pantry received a gift of $1,000.

The Belpre Area Ministries Food Pantry received a gift of $700.

The L.A.M.B. Lowell Food Pantry, Inc. received a gift of $700.

The Belpre Church of Christ received a gift of $700.

The Beverly-Waterford Food Pantry received a gift of $500.

The Western Washington County Food Pantry received a gift of $500.

The 3-C Cutler Food Pantry received a gift of $500.

The Salvation Army received a gift of $500.

“The majority of donations area food pantries receive are designated for food purchases only,” said Heather Allender, Rotarian and President & CEO of the Marietta Community Foundation. “Providing this donation without restrictions allows the pantries to use the funds to support their other needs, like purchases of vehicles for food deliveries, freezers, storage, and other non-food essentials.”

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.