Mound Cemetery tells stories of the American Revolution

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Mound Cemetery is said more American Revolutionary War officers buried in it than any other cemetery in the country.

The city of Marietta was developed in 1788 by pioneers from Massachusetts.

Many of the founders were officers of the Revolutionary War who received federal land grants for military services.

Scott Britton of the Castle Historic House Museum gives tours of the cemetery to tell the stories of Marietta’s role in the American Revolution.

“You have a lot of high-level officers here. Four generals, a commodore of the navy, and a lot of colonels and majors. Not just lower-level officers, but staff officers, people that knew Marquette Lafayette, George Washington and Nathaniel Greene. All those leaders of our country, they knew them personally.”

At the center of the cemetery is a prehistoric Adena Native American burial mound believed to be 2,000 years old.

Putnam and other city founders preserved the burial mound from destruction by turning the surrounding land into a cemetery.

