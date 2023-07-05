Obituary: Armstrong, Dennis Roger

Dennis Roger Armstrong, 97, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away June 29, 2023 at Ohio Valley Health Care.

He was born December 18. 1925, one of five children of the late Dennis S. and Garnett I. Grimm Armstrong.

Dennis and his late wife, Lois V. Cunningham Armstrong lovingly cared for their son Michael for many years prior to his death in 1995.

Dennis is survived by his daughter Trish Pritchard (Ron), grandsons Ryan Pritchard, Nathan Pritchard (Logan) and other extended family members.

Dennis proudly served his country in the US Army Air Corp, both in World War II and Korea and was a member of the American Legion. He retired from DuPont Washington Works after twenty-six years. He also had a local accounting business for many years. He was an active member of Good Shepherd Episcopal Church.

Private services were held by Rev. Art Bennett and full military honors were provided by American Legion Post #15 with a final bagpipe tribute by Toni Devore.

Donations may be made in his honor to Memorial Church of the Good Shepherd 903 Charles St Parkersburg WV 26101. https://www.goodshepherdwv.org

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting LeavittFuneralHome.com

