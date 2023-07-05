Obituary: Haas, Thomas “Tom” L.

Thomas “Tom” L. Haas, 79, of Marietta, OH passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on April 10, 1944, in Marietta to the late Donald R. and Myrtle Miller Haas.

Tom worked as the maintenance supervisor for the Washington County Home and was a machinist at Millers Machine Shop. He had also served in the Ohio National Guard. Tom and his wife, Debra, enjoyed camping and traveling in their camper, and both loved Florida, Nashville, TN, and country music.

Tom is survived by his sister, Peggy Myers (Ellis) of Middleport, OH; a niece, Lisa Hayes (Donnie); nephew, Scott Hersman; two great nieces, Emily Hayes, and Alyssa Blamer; five great-great nieces and nephews with one on the way; three sisters-in-law, Margie Shotwell (Herman), Tina Brooks (Bob) and Brenda Pugh and a brother-in-law, Tom Pugh (Roberta).In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Debra Kaye Pugh Haas, and two brothers-in-law, Mike and Rick Pugh.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Jeremy Waters, Marietta Memorial Hospital, Amedisys Hospice, and Cedar Grove Assisted Living in Parkersburg, WV.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH with Rev. Robert Austin officiating. Entombment will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 11 AM until the time of service on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Activity Department at the Washington County Home, 845 County House Lane, Marietta, OH 45750.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

