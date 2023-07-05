Obituary: Hoce, Lucille V.

Lucille V. Hoce, 91, passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at Eagle Pointe Nursing Facility.

She was born June 28, 1932, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Shirley D. and Ivy A. Dotson Elliott.

Lucille was a homemaker and formerly worked at Worthington Care Center. She loved to walk and go shopping.

She is survived by two daughters, Anita Neely (Larry) of Belpre and Martha Olvera (Victor) of Houston, TX; two sons, Mark Hoce (Malinda) and Peter Hoce both of Parkersburg; two sisters, Shirley Ann Berlin of San Marcos, TX and Doris Ruble of Parkersburg; seven grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Loyal D. Hoce, Sr; one son, Loyal D. Hoce, Jr; four sisters, Nellie Dailey, Margie Starcher, Marcella Garretson; infant sister, Mary; and one brother, Howard Elliott.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, July 7, 2023 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna with Pastor Mike Elder officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna is honored to serve the Hoce family.

