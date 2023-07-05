Obituary: Hurst, Edward “E.S”

Edward “E.S” Hurst, 89, of Mineral Wells, WV, went to be with the Lord, Monday, July 3, 2023 at Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Lashmeet, WV, May 25, 1934, a son of the late Abney and Ella Mae Hurst.

He enjoyed working horses and was an avid fisherman and hunter. E.S. was a member of Big Tygart United Methodist Church, the National Wild Turkey Federation, where he was awarded mentor of the year. Teaching the youth brought him great joy. He was also a member of West Virginia Turkey Hunter’s Hall of Fame. He was a clever man and a hard worker. E.S. was well respected and admired by his neighbor’s, community and all who knew him.

E.S. is survived by two daughters, Janet Allio (Randy), Libbie Oliver; two sons, Jason Hurst, Daniel Hurst (Dawn); one brother, Mickey Zane Hurst (Ilean); seven grandchildren, Emily Strickland (Michael), Jeremy Allio (Rachel), Holly Correro, Amanda Delp (Casey), Justin McHale, Sara Smith and Ariella Oliver; six great-grandchildren, Brett Strickland, Kristian Strickland, Isaac Allio, Vivian Allio, Danica Delp and Beau Delp; and three step-children, Debbie Workman (Dennis), Richard Workman (Natalie) and Billy Gilmore.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by, his first wife, Norma Tibbs Hurst, his second wife, Maybell Kelley Hurst, third wife, Nancy Kelley Hurst; siblings, Larry Hurst, Polly Miller and Christine Shutt; one granddaughter, Leah Strickland.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 11 AM at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike Street, South Parkersburg with Pastor Andrew Lawrence officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, July 7, 2023 from 6PM-8PM and one hour prior to service on Saturday. Burial will follow at Big Tygart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Leah Strickland Memorial Scholarship Fund, Poca Valley Bank, PO Box 69, Elkview WV 25071.

Lambert-Tatman, South Parkersburg is honored to service the Hurst Family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.