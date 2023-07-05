Obituary: Kalinowski, Frederick Peter

Beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend Frederick Peter Kalinowski passed away peacefully to the heavens above on June 28, 2023, at the age of 85.

May he find peace, love, and comfort for eternity. May he be free from torment. May he know and believe he is loved. May he be embraced and welcomed to the light of God’s Grace.

May these humble words resonate with all: The world ain’t all sunshine and rainbows. It’s a very mean and nasty place and I don’t care how tough you are it will beat you to your knees and keep you there permanently if you let it. You, me, or nobody is gonna hit as hard as life. But it ain’t about how hard you hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. That’s how winning is done! Rocky Balboa

Be kind, be humble, and always hedge your bets on the underdog. His wishes will be honored with no ceremony or service. His chained spirit is now free and glorious. Earthly ceremony would only pale in comparison. Donations in his honor can be made to Friends of Forgotten Felines.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.