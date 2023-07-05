Obituary: Muntz, Mildred V.

Mildred V. Muntz age 94 died July 4, 2023, at her home on Bramblewood Heights, Marietta, Ohio. She was born December 31, 1928. A daughter of Clarence and LaVina (Carpenter) Hinton, her father died when she was 4 years old. Her mother later married Fred T. Michaelis, thus providing a stepfather and stability for the family. At an early age Mildred was baptized and began a lifetime of faithful service in the Pinehurst Christian Church. As an adult she served as a youth teacher and leader. One of Mildred’s greatest joys was singing and would often sing for the congregation on special occasion.

Mildred graduated from Marietta High School in 1946 and worked for various firms, then finally retiring form Selby General Hospital in 1993. After retirement she worked part time for Lang Outdoor Power Equipment.

Mildred leaves behind four children Judy (James) Spence of Newark, OH, Victoria Brown of Williamstown, Pamela (Doug) Lang of Marietta and Jerry (Brenda) Muntz of Fleming. She also leaves behind 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren and 2 siblings R. Stanley (Nancy) Michaelis and Helen Hinton both of Marietta.

At Mildred’s request there will be no public viewing. There are no plans for a memorial service at this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Pinehurst Christian Church Tuesday School, 20307 St. Rt. 550, Marietta, Ohio 45750. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Mildred’s family and offers online condolences by visiting their website, www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by following their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.