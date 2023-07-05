Obituary: Radcliff, Michael “Mike” R.

Michael “Mike” R. Radcliff, 67, of Parkersburg passed away July 2, 2023 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on February 28, 1956 in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Dale O. and Dessie Frye Radcliff.

Mike retired from DuPont after 35 years of service and was a member of the Masonic Lodge #3 and Nemesis Shrine. He attended North Parkersburg Baptist Church. Mike loved spending time with family and friends and was an avid skier, bowler, golfer and sportsman. He cared for others and was always willing to give a helping hand to anyone.

He is survived by his wife, Kelly Radcliff; two children, Laura (Brian) Jarrell of Hurricane, WV, Ryan Michael (Megan) Radcliff of Parkersburg; four grandchildren, River and Lily Jarrell, Bohen Michael and Brooks Ryan Radcliff; one brother, Tom (Brenda) Radcliff, parent-in-laws, Herb and Carol Lenox, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by several siblings.

God blessed us with special family members and friends, and the extraordinary Dr. Kelli Cawley and team, who supported us through this journey.

A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, July 10th at 4:00 pm at North Parkersburg Baptist Church with Pastor Bob Carr officiating.

A gathering of friends and family will immediately follow the service from 5-8 pm in The Welcome Center of the church next to the sanctuary.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.