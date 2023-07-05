Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs 2024-2025 state budget

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed the 2024-25 budget for the state overnight Monday.

DeWine vetoed 44 items in the budget passed by both legislative houses on June 30.

DeWine vetoed parts of the budget he said would have allowed the distribution of free samples of tobacco products. In another tobacco-related veto, the governor vetoed a section that would have allowed certain tobacco products in the state to be tax exempt.

DeWine also vetoed a section of the budget extending Ohio’s annual sales tax holiday to two week. The governor wrote that extending the sales tax holiday would have unforeseen consequences for the state’s revenue.

