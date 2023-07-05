Ohio man arrested in Reedsville after pursuit

Turned over to Washington County Sheriff’s Office on outstanding warrant.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A drag race turned pursuit led to an arrest in Reedsville.

Meigs County captain, Frank Stewart said two vehicles were drag racing in Reedsville.

One of the drivers — Kaden Thompson — pointed a gun at a Reedsville resident on State Route 124. Before deputies investigated the complaint, Thompson fled the scene.

Thompson was later located on State Route 681 in Reedsville. After another pursuit, Thompson surrendered on Success Road near Joppa Road.

Thompson is being charged with failure to comply to an officer, passing on a double yellow line, no driver’s license and expired tags. Thompson was turned over to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding warrant.

Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is actively looking for the other drag racer.

