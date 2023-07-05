The Parkersburg Art Center will host a fundraiser block party this weekend

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Art Center is hosting a block party to fundraise this weekend.

There will be live music, food, and games. For instance, giant jenga, connect four, beer pong, and more. The gallery will be open as well.

Managing Director Jessie Siefert said your registration fee pays for everything except alcoholic drinks and a couple of the games. There are tickets you can buy at the event to cover that.

She said the money will go towards free projects the center offers the public as well as keeping their senior and youth programs low cost or free. Siefert added that it also goes towards general operations.

“We have a big old facility to maintain and so public support means so much to us in keeping that facility in great order and as a point of pride for the city,” she said.

The event will run this Saturday from 7pm to 10.

The registration fee is $35 for one person and $60 for two.

You have to register in advance at www.parkersburgartcenter.org.

You have until Thursday at 11:59pm to register.

