Powerball jackpot rises to over $540 million
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot has ballooned again.
A winning Powerball ticket is now worth an estimated $546 million, marking the second time this year the lottery’s jackpot has climbed over $500 million.
The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.
The next drawing is Wednesday night.
A Powerball ticket costs $2. Your ticket’s odds of winning are about 1 in 292 billion.
