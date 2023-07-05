Renovation underway at former Marietta movie theater

Cinema 7 showed its last movie in February of this year after decades of operation.
Closing moving theaters has been a trend nationally over the last several years.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Renovation work is being done on the former Lafayette Square 7 movie theater.

Cinema 7 showed its last movie in February of 2023 after decades of operation.

Closing moving theaters has been a trend nationally over the last several years.

No public announcement of what business will replace the movie theater has been made, according to a member of the Southeastern Ohio Port Authority.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire on North Hickory Street.
Crews battle structure fire in Parkersburg
Austin G. McConaha
Obituary: McConaha, Austin G.
Joseph M. Davis
Obituary: Davis, Joseph M.
Car prices expected to drop with oversupply of vehicles
Car prices expected to drop with oversupply of vehicles
A two-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Juliana Street and 8th Street around...
Crews respond to two-vehicle accident in Downtown Parkersburg

Latest News

MARIETTA COLLEGE ESPORTS
A four vehicle crash occurred on the Belpre bridge.
Four vehicle crash holds up traffic on the Belpre bridge
UPS workers strike looms as contract negotiations collapse
UPS workers strike looms as contract negotiations collapse
Keeping pets safe in vehicles
Keeping pets safe when traveling in warm temperatures