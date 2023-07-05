Renovation underway at former Marietta movie theater

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Renovation work is being done on the former Lafayette Square 7 movie theater.

Cinema 7 showed its last movie in February of 2023 after decades of operation.

Closing moving theaters has been a trend nationally over the last several years.

No public announcement of what business will replace the movie theater has been made, according to a member of the Southeastern Ohio Port Authority.

