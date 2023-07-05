Sheetz’s Fourth of July gas deal draws in lines at the pump

Sheetz’s Fourth of July gas deal draws in lines at the pump
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the Fourth of July, Sheetz slashed gas prices to $1.776 per gallon in reference to the year the Declaration of Independence was signed. It’s a deal locals couldn’t get their hands on fast enough.

At Sheetz’s Parkersburg location, the line ran into the street as well as an alley.

Multiple Sheetz employees put on a new hat, acting as crossing guards for the traffic.

One local told us this was the third Sheetz location he’d been to. He stopped by two others in hopes of finding a Sheetz without a line but accepted his fate at the third.

Another told us, as soon as he heard about the deal, he knew he had to go. He said the savings are…

“Really crazy. I saved myself probably $35 filling up.”

Another local told us he didn’t mind the wait, saying he’d wait an hour for a deal like this.

WTAP even heard about a local driving to Sheetz at midnight to avoid the crowd.

