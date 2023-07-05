Student loan borrowers could be vulnerable to scams

By Chase Campbell
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the Supreme Court’s recent decision against student loan forgiveness, borrowers across the country are wondering about the future of the student loans.

All that uncertainty could make people vulnerable to scams. According to the Better Business Bureau, scammers can take advantage of changes to loan repayment programs to trick borrowers into falling for scams.

Canton Ohio Better Business Bureau President Frank Cilona said the biggest thing borrowers should watch out for are unsolicited offers for loan forgiveness or consolidation. He said the old adage that “If it seems too good to be true, it probably is” holds true.

When considering making changes to your loan repayment, Cilona said it’s essential to take the time to research before making any decisions, especially if you’re responding to an unsolicited call or email. “Research the lender,” he said. “A lot of times, you can go and do your own search if you don’t feel comfortable. Hang up, tell them ‘Listen, I’m going to research it and call you back.’”

Cilona said any offers to reduce your student loan payments for a fee are a major red flag.

If you run into any scams, Cilona said you can report them to the Better Business Bureau to make other people aware of what to watch out for.

