Union Williams PSD issues boil advisory

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) – Union Williams Public Service District (PSD) has issued a boil water advisory.

The advisory applies to the entire service district.

The boil advisory was issued on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

According to Union Williams, conditions indicate there is a high probability that water is contaminated due to an emergency main line leak.

The PSD encourages its water customers to bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool down before using or using bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

Union Williams PSD says it will notify customers when the water is safe to consume without boiling.

For more information, please contact Union Williams PSD at 304-464-5121.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.