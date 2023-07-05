UPS workers strike looms as contract negotiations collapse

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A potential strike of more than 300,000 UPS workers across the country is looming.

Early Wednesday, contract negotiations collapsed between the United Parcel Service and the Teamsters Union that represents its workers, according to statements released by UPS and the union. The Teamsters’ statement accuses UPS of walking away from the table, while UPS maintains that the Teamsters “stopped negotiating despite historic proposals.”

The Teamsters say no further negotiations are scheduled and that the UPS members of the union will not work after their current contract expires on July 31.

Ken Hall, president of Teamsters Local 175 that represents workers in West Virginia, says a potential strike could include about one thousand UPS workers in the state.

