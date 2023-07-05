Washington County Commissioners react to Ohio’s operating budget

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington County Commissioners are pleased the new budget includes a 67 million dollar increase over two years for indigent defense.

This means if someone commits a crime in Washington County and cannot afford a defense lawyer, the state provides them with one.

Commission president Kevin Ritter explained the state does not provide one hundred percent of the funding, and the county must cover the remaining portion.

“Over the last few years, the portion that the state picks up fluctuates. We were very pleased in this budget to see we are going to be reimbursed at a 90 percent rate, which takes a big strain off of the county budget.”

The budget also includes $46 million to help the rollout and operations of a Next Generation 9-1-1 system in the state.

Commissioner Charlie Schilling said Washington County’s current system is outdated and the next generation system provides advancements in technology the county can benefit from.

Commissioner James Booth added he was glad to see the investment in H2Ohio and water grants.

