Willows Center earns national honors

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – Willows Center, a skilled nursing facility in Parkersburg, received national recognition for the quality of care they provide.

Willows Center is a 2023 recipient of the Silver Achievement in Quality Award by the American Health Care Association (AHCA) and National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL).

The National Quality Award Program recognizes organizations that meet progressively rigorous standards of performance to further improve the lives of residents and staff in long-term care, according to a statement from Genesis HealthCare.

The program has three progressive levels. At the Silver level, recipients have met the criteria for the Bronze award and move on to evaluate and improve their processes. Silver recipients then move on to see if they qualify for the final Gold level.

Data shows that Silver and Gold awarded providers outperform the rest of the nation.

The awards will be presented during Delivering Solutions 23, the AHCA/NCAL Convention & Expo, October 1-4, 2023, in Denver, Colorado.

“We are delighted to honor Willows Center for being recognized at the Silver level,” said Cathy Bergland, AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Board Chair. “This recognition is a testament to their unwavering efforts in enhancing the lives of those entrusted to their care.”

