W.Va. Congressman Alex Mooney visits Wood County

Mooney visited the Wood County Library on Emerson Avenue to donate some books made available by the Library of Congress Surplus Books program.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Congressman Alex Mooney visited Wood County on Wednesday.

Mooney presented the collection to Wood County Library Assistant Director Jeffrey Cottrell. Cottrell said the books will be available for check-out once they’ve been processed by the library.

Mooney took the opportunity to reflect on the value libraries and literacy provide to our communities. “Libraries have provided information and books to people who might not otherwise have access to it,” he said. “So, I think a lot of people sometimes forget about that nowadays, with the internet. You think you can find everything online.”

During his time in Parkersburg, Mooney says he he also visited Chemours and had lunch with local officials.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

