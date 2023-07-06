Arts and entertainment events happening July 6th-9th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, July 6th
- Artist Display- Crocheted Animals by Ashley Dunbar WesBanco
- Loch Ness Monster Scavenger Hunt- ages 12-19 @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- World Traveler Scavenger Hunt- Birth-12 @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Camp Crawdad 6:00am - 6:00pm @ DuPont Recreation Area
- Field Day Fun 11:00am @ Belpre Public Library
- Summer Safari 11:00am @ Ohio River National Wildlife Refuge
- Henderson Hall Experience 11:30am - 1:30pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Narrated Sightseeing Tour 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Jr. Open Sew 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- July Adult Programs at Emerson Library 2:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Open Sew/ Machine Basics 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Artsbridge Summer Music Series 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
- Music in the Park 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Muskingum Park
Friday, July 7th
- Artist Display- Crocheted Animals by Ashley Dunbar @ WesBanco
- Loch Ness Monster Scavenger Hunt- ages 12-19 @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- World Traveler Scavenger Hunt- Birth-12 @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Camp Crawdad 6:00am - 6:00pm @ DuPont Recreation Area
- Fun Friday at Bicentennial Park! 11:00am - 1:00pm @ Bicentennial Park
- Can We Play? Learn a new game! 11:30am - 12:30pm @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch
- Narrated Sightseeing Tour 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Riverfront Roar 12:00pm - 12:00am @ Ohio Riverfront Park
- Charity Crafting Club 1:00pm - 4:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
- Lock Tour 1:30pm - 4:30pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Small Fry Tales: Summer Edition- ages 4-5 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ South Pkb Public Library
- First Friday in Marietta 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District
- Blues and Brews Cruise 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Sadie Johnson in Concert- free 6:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
- Red, White and Broadway 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
- Vienna Family Fun Weekend 7:00pm - 9:00pm @ Spencer Park Vienna WV
- Sunset Yoga with Full Circle Yoga 7:30pm - 8:30pm @ Williamstown Boat Ramp
- Point Park Concert- 1988, an 80′s rock band tribute 8:00pm - 9:30pm @ Point Park
Saturday, July 8th
- Artist Display- Crocheted Animals by Ashley Dunbar @ WesBanco
- Loch Ness Monster Scavenger Hunt- ages 12-19 @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- World Traveler Scavenger Hunt- Birth-12 @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- 2023 Family Fun Run 5K- sponsored by Jan Dils Attorneys at Law 8:00am @ Jan Dils’ Lot
- Vienna Family Fun Weekend 10:00am - 10:30pm @ Spencer Park Vienna WV
- Gamer’s Meet Up- ages 6+ 10:30am - 2:30pm @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch
- Narrated Sightseeing Tour 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Riverfront Roar 12:00pm - 12:00am @ Ohio Riverfront Park
- Murder Mystery Dinner Cruise 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Tastes and Tunes: An Artful Block Party 7:00pm - 10:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- River Cities Symphony Orchestra- Stars and Stripes Concert 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
Sunday, July 9th
- Sunday Funday/ Breakfast and Lunch Buffet 7:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
- Narrated Sightseeing Tour 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Marietta Main Street’s Second Sunday 12:00pm - 4:00pm @ Marietta Downtown
- Riverfront Roar 12:00pm - 12:00am @ Ohio Riverfront Park
- Wings of Wonder- Birds of Prey: On the Island 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ Blennerhassett Island
- Murder Mystery Dinner 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Blennerhassett Island State Park
- Kenny G 7:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
