Beckley man receives probation from 2022 DUI wreck in Vienna
Saunders failed sobriety tests and had a .331 BAC.
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Beckley man is placed on probation in connection with a DUI crash in Vienna in 2022.
Tccaro Saunders pleaded guilty to DUI causing bodily injury in Wood County Circuit Court on Thursday.
He was given a suspended sentence and placed on two years’ probation and a fine.
Saunders was charged with DUI and child neglect after a rear-end crash in the south mall entrance Grand Central Avenue on January 7, 2022.
Saunders’ 4-year-old daughter was hurt during the crash.
Police said at the time he failed sobriety tests and had a .331 BAC.
