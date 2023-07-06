Beckley man receives probation from 2022 DUI wreck in Vienna

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Beckley man is placed on probation in connection with a DUI crash in Vienna in 2022.

Tccaro Saunders pleaded guilty to DUI causing bodily injury in Wood County Circuit Court on Thursday.

He was given a suspended sentence and placed on two years’ probation and a fine.

Saunders was charged with DUI and child neglect after a rear-end crash in the south mall entrance Grand Central Avenue on January 7, 2022.

Saunders’ 4-year-old daughter was hurt during the crash.

Police said at the time he failed sobriety tests and had a .331 BAC.

