Turf is scheduled to be put in by mid-July.
City Park Field being prepped for astroturf to be put in(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Renovations are continuing at Parkersburg City Park’s ball field.

Crews with the contracting company, U.C.C.I. are paving the gravel on the infield. This is to prepare the field before adding the astroturf.

Parkersburg mayor, Tom Joyce says the turf is scheduled to be put in by July 12th.

Along with the astroturf, the rest of this $2 million project will include new dug outs, new fencing and new lighting.

