Dedication ceremony was held for mural of Commodore Whipple

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A dedication ceremony was held for a barn mural in Marietta.

A mural was painted of Commodore Abraham Whipple on the side of a barn on state Route 821.

Commodore Whipple had ties to Marietta according to Ohio History Connection CEO Megan Wood.

“We dedicated the Whipple Barn here to honor Commodore Whipple, who was an early settler of Marietta, and was also really important in the Revolutionary War,” shared Wood.

Barn owner George Broughton shared why he decided to pick Commodore Whipple.

“We wanted someone from that era and a town founding father. I think it’s great to promote them because they kind of get lost in today’s deal. I think it’s great to be able to pick somebody from that era,” said Broughton.

The painting of Commodore Whipple not only brings light to a local that was involved in history but is just one piece in a statewide project.

“The 250th anniversary of 1776; American independence is coming up. Leading up to that, Ohio History Connection is planning to do more barns like this across the state to help honor Ohio history as a part of American history,” said Wood.

Broughton hopes this mural causes people to look more into the history around them.

“I just hope the come and explore Marietta. Of course, he’s buried in the Mound Cemetery; and they can visit our museums. I have to say, there’s a lot here; and hopefully it peaks their interest in looking at history,” shared Broughton.

