Dedication ceremony was held for mural of Commodore Whipple

Mural of Commodore Whipple on a barn
Mural of Commodore Whipple on a barn(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A dedication ceremony was held for a barn mural in Marietta.

A mural was painted of Commodore Abraham Whipple on the side of a barn on state Route 821.

Commodore Whipple had ties to Marietta according to Ohio History Connection CEO Megan Wood.

“We dedicated the Whipple Barn here to honor Commodore Whipple, who was an early settler of Marietta, and was also really important in the Revolutionary War,” shared Wood.

Barn owner George Broughton shared why he decided to pick Commodore Whipple.

“We wanted someone from that era and a town founding father. I think it’s great to promote them because they kind of get lost in today’s deal. I think it’s great to be able to pick somebody from that era,” said Broughton.

The painting of Commodore Whipple not only brings light to a local that was involved in history but is just one piece in a statewide project.

“The 250th anniversary of 1776; American independence is coming up. Leading up to that, Ohio History Connection is planning to do more barns like this across the state to help honor Ohio history as a part of American history,” said Wood.

Broughton hopes this mural causes people to look more into the history around them.

“I just hope the come and explore Marietta. Of course, he’s buried in the Mound Cemetery; and they can visit our museums. I have to say, there’s a lot here; and hopefully it peaks their interest in looking at history,” shared Broughton.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin G. McConaha
Obituary: McConaha, Austin G.
Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire on North Hickory Street.
Crews battle structure fire in Parkersburg
A two-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Juliana Street and 8th Street around...
Crews respond to two-vehicle accident in Downtown Parkersburg
Joseph M. Davis
Obituary: Davis, Joseph M.
Car prices expected to drop with oversupply of vehicles
Car prices expected to drop with oversupply of vehicles

Latest News

MARIETTA COLLEGE ESPORTS
A four vehicle crash occurred on the Belpre bridge.
Four vehicle crash holds up traffic on the Belpre bridge
Renovation work is being done on the former Lafayette Square 7 movie theater.
Renovation underway at former Marietta movie theater
UPS workers strike looms as contract negotiations collapse
UPS workers strike looms as contract negotiations collapse