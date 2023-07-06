Discovery World is looking for funding to remodel theatre

Funding needed for renovations to Discovery World's Theatre
Funding needed for renovations to Discovery World's Theatre(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Discovery World on Market is preparing for its next project in the building.

They are currently looking for funding to renovate the theatre on the fourth floor so they can offer more to families.

They plan on raising $500,000 to complete all of the renovations.

The plan is to update the theatre while keeping most of the current design according to Tres Ross, Chairman of the Board for Discovery World.

“All of the new A/V stuff we have to put in. We want to make it more accessible than it is, but we want to keep as much of the historic elements as we can; that is a key component. We want to make sure it looks very similar to what it’s been before while updating it for today’s opportunities,” said Ross.

They have recently held camps in the theatre, but hope to do more once the renovations are complete.

There is no set date for when the renovations will be complete as they are unsure of how long it will take to raise the money.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin G. McConaha
Obituary: McConaha, Austin G.
A four vehicle crash occurred on the Belpre bridge.
Four vehicle crash holds up traffic on the Belpre bridge
Renovation work is being done on the former Lafayette Square 7 movie theater.
Renovation underway at former Marietta movie theater
A two-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Juliana Street and 8th Street around...
Crews respond to two-vehicle accident in Downtown Parkersburg
Ohio man arrested in Reedsville after pursuit
Ohio man arrested in Reedsville after pursuit

Latest News

City Park Field being prepped for astroturf to be put in
City Park Field being prepped for astroturf to be put in
Ohio law allows for communities, such as townships, cities, and counties to form aggregated...
Information sessions scheduled to discuss energy aggregation issues in Washington County
What to do when you mistakenly dial 911
What to do when you mistakenly dial 911
Two Parkersburg parents going to prison up to five years for child neglect
Two Parkersburg parents going to prison up to five years for child neglect