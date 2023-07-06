Information sessions scheduled to discuss energy aggregation issues in Washington County

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Public meetings will be held to discuss gas and electric aggregation issues approved by voters in Washington County.

Two informational sessions will be held at Washington State Community College’s Graham Auditorium on July 12th.

The public is invited to ask questions at the 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. meetings.

The aggregation applies to the unincorporated areas of Washington County.

The cities of Belpre and Marietta are already under aggregation, according to Washington County Commission president Kevin Ritter.

Ritter explained more about the process involving Palmer Energy Company, who will be conducting the sessions.

“Because the voters approved this, people are going to be on aggregation unless they opt out. So, they’ll receive a letter in the mail, and they will receive other contacts. They can certainly opt out and not be a part of this process if they don’t want to be. But I think they’re going to find the price is very competitive, they’re going to save some money.”

Ohio law allows for communities, such as townships, cities, and counties to form aggregated buying groups to purchase electric generation on behalf of their citizens.

Palmer Energy is a Toledo-based firm that does independent energy management and consulting.

