Jan Dils Attorneys at Law holding virtual 5K to support veterans

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jan Dils Attorneys at Law is giving people a chance to get out and exercise and support veterans.

The law firm is holding a virtual 5K for people to participate and it will go to support local veteran organizations.

Jan Dils chief information officer, Eric Hillyard-Poling said the week-long Freedom 5K Fun Run is getting a lot of people active. With up to roughly 250 people participating already.

Hillyard-Poling said this gives people the opportunity to do the 5K on their own time.

“The virtual does allow people to do it at their time and at their pace. And so, all they have to do is complete that 5K. And then submit the results right directly on the registration website,” Hillyard-Poling said.

The virtual fun run will be ending this Friday before midnight.

The proceeds from this event will go to “We Have Your Six,” “Operation Transportation” and the Jan Dils Foundation Scholarship for Veteran Recipients.

