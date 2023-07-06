Local leaders to meet on July 12 to elect regional opioid settlement director

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Wednesday, representatives from counties and cities across our region will meet to decide who speaks for them on the West Virginia opioid foundation board.

Government officials from eight counties in and round the Mid-Ohio Valley will meet at 1:30 on July 12 to elect their regional director. That director will sit on the West Virginia First Foundation, which controls almost three fourths of the over $1 billion in opioid settlement funds the state is receiving.

Wood County Commission President Blair Couch, who will be involved in electing the director, said he hopes he and his fellow elected officials will treat the decision with the gravity it deserves. Whoever represents the region will influence how millions of dollars are spent to try to remedy the harms of the opioid epidemic. “It needs to be a generational impact,” Couch said. “There’s things we can do in the schools. There’s things we can do in the community.”

Couch said it will be important that local leaders continue to have oversight and input even after the regional director is selected. He said that given the influence the regional director will have over opioid fund spending, it will be important not to politicize the position.

Next Wednesday’s meeting where the director will be elected will be open to the public.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.