Marietta Riverfront Roar to draw more than 40,000 spectators

The Powerboat Superleague race is sanctioned by the American Power Boat Association.
Marietta's Riverfront Roar is from July 7-9.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The City of Marietta is preparing for one of its busiest weekends of the year.

Deanna Clark with the convention and visitor’s bureau explains how many people are expected to be in for the Marietta Riverfront Roar.

“In years past, we’ve had over 40,000 people spread over the weekend for riverfront roar, so we’re really looking forward to that amount of folks coming to Marietta this year.”

Marietta Main Street’s First Friday will kick off festivities Friday at 5 p.m.

Street vendors will be open, downtown stores will offer sales and some early arrivals will have their boats displayed on Front Street.

Downtown business owner Sylvi Caporale said events like this bring money and smiles through the doors of Marietta businesses.

“There is a feeling downtown of excitement. Of course, with the car shows and all of the different kinds of activities that go along with the boats on the river, there is definitely a festive atmosphere.”

The boat races are estimated to begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Admission is free.

The full schedule of events can be found HERE

